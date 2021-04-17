KINGSPORT - Glenda R. Dotson, 83, of Kingsport, TN passed away on April 16, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in St. Charles, Virginia on April 11, 1938.
Glenda was never without a smile on her face. Her kindness and gentle spirit touched the lives of those around her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Thelma Redwine, her loving husband of 63 years, Jack Dotson, son, Tim Dotson, and daughter, Robin Dotson Carter.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Dotson Carroll and husband Danny; sister, Gloria Sue Johnston; brother, Danny Redwine; grandsons, Corey Carter and wife April, and Daniel “Rocky” Carroll; great-grandson, Liam Everett Carter.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with her cousin, Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 p.m.
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Neglia and the nursing staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Dotson family.