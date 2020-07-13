STONEGA, VA - Glenda Loretta (Pridemore) Hylton was sweetly welcomed into the arms of Jesus July 10, 2020 at her home in Stonega, VA.
Loretta, a lifelong resident of Stonega, was an active and
faithful member of the Stonega Calvary Baptist Church. She was employed by the United States Postal Service working at the Stonega and Andover locations. She also worked as an Avon representative serving her customers for over 20 years. Loretta was a very loved wife, a loving mother, mamaw, and memaw.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Lillian Pridemore, brothers Roy Daniel, James Fred, Richard Henry, and Charles Pridemore, and daughter-in-law Michele Hylton.
She is survived by husband of over 67 years, Paul Hylton Sr.; children Paul Jr (Debbie) of Mooresburg, TN, Doris MacLeod (Rick) of Sarasota, FL, Gordon (Janet) of Stonega, VA, Lydia of Big Stone Gap, VA, and Glen (Deidra) of Stonega, VA; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Her brother Robert (Bobby) Pridemore of Jasper, AL; sister Janie Hylton of Derby, VA, sister Lois Miller of Taylor, MI; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 the family will be holding a private service. The family hopes to hold a celebration of life for friends and loved ones with a date to be determined at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to either Stonega Calvary Baptist Church or The American Cancer Society. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Hylton family.
Stonega Calvary Baptist Church, 5285 Stonega Road, Appalachia, VA 24216
American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org