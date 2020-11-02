Glenda H. Dye, 74, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Jesus has gained a beautiful angel, dearly loved by family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Green; sister, Martha Musick; brother, Fred Hale; parents, Ed and Gladys Hale.
She is survived by her sons, Harold Dye (Cindy), Brad Dye (Jami); grandchildren, Chelsie (Noah), Madison, Lauren, and Hayden; sisters, Sandra Combs, Connie Hampton, and Emily Combs; brothers, Stan Hale and Bobby Hale.
Please join the family in her celebrating her extraordinary life at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN for graveside service. In lieu of flowers, per her wishes, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com