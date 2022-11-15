DUFFIELD, VA - Glenda Delores Shupe Clendenin, age 63, of Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of her own home with her husband by her side on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Everette Eugene Shupe and Rose Helen Dickenson Shupe.

Glenda was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a member of Durham Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

