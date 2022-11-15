DUFFIELD, VA - Glenda Delores Shupe Clendenin, age 63, of Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of her own home with her husband by her side on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Everette Eugene Shupe and Rose Helen Dickenson Shupe.
Glenda was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a member of Durham Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Robert J. Clendenin; daughters, Amy Christine Anderson and husband Kevin, Andrea Dawn Willis; sons, Timothy Allen Adams and wife Crystal, Michael Shawn Adams and wife Stephanie; fifteen grandchildren; and one great grandchild on the way; sister, Patricia Lynn Davis and husband William; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home and other times at the home of daughter, Andrea Willis. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Terry Rhoton officiating. Music will be provided by Durham Chapel Quartet.
Graveside service will be at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, at McNew Cemetery. The family will meet at the cemetery at 11:55. Pallbearers will be family and friends and the grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Colonial Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.