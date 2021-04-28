CHURCH HILL – Glen Simpson, 82, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, April 26, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. A graveside will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 29 at Bowser Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
