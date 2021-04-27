CHURCH HILL – Glen Simpson, 82, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Glen lived in Greene County for several years but resided in Hawkins County for most of his life. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather who loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Branch and Sally Simpson, siblings, Ellen, Betty, Willie Dean, Ira, Buddy, Bill, and Ralph; two infant brothers.
Loving wife of 56 years, Mary Rose Simpson; children, Pamela Adams (Martin), Will Simpson (Georgette), Jeff Simpson (Leah), Bobby Simpson (Tammy); grandchildren, Sherina Adams, Marty Jay Adams (Kristen), Aaliah Adams, Manny and Nicholas Adams LaKeisha Haynes (Charlie), Summer Wyatt (Austin), Tori Simpson, Kayla Blevins (Darrell), Mercedez Simpson, Adam Hood, Carsen Simpson and along with 5 adopted grandchildren; great grandchildren, Liam Elbers, Peyton Campbell, Destany Adams, Milynn Adams, Kelaya Lightfoot, Devon Lightfoot, Jaren Lightfoot, Cloé Blevins, Lil D. Blevins, Presley Blevins, Harper Free, and Kailan Stephens and along with 5 adopted great grandchildren; sister, Rita Idell; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh. A graveside will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 29 at Bowser Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Simpson family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
