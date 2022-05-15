KINGSPORT - Glen Salyers, 96, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at The Waters of Bristol.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 16, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Justin Kennedy, Eric Kennedy, Garrett Lewis, Andrew Lewis, Bryce Salyers and Chris Salyers. Honorary pallbearers, Brac Salyers, Jason Salyers and Patrick Kennedy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org or t2t.org
