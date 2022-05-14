KINGSPORT - Glen Salyers, 96, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at The Waters of Bristol.
He was born December 6, 1925, in Norton, VA to the late Henry and Ernestine Olinger Salyers.
Glen enjoyed life to the fullest and was a great story teller. He was a devout family man who enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles and trips to the beach with his beloved wife, Mabel.
Glen was a truck driver with Mason-Dixon for over thirty years.
He was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church and the Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688 F&AM.
Glen was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy/Air Corp.
In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel McClellan Salyers; son, Glen Wayne Salyers; three sisters; two brothers; daughter-in-law, Betty Salyers.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Debbie Bridges and Sherry Kennedy (John); sons, Edward Salyers and Chris Salyers; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; sister, Shelby Hall (Doug); several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 16, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Justin Kennedy, Eric Kennedy, Garrett Lewis, Andrew Lewis, Bryce Salyers and Chris Salyers. Honorary pallbearers, Brac Salyers, Jason Salyers and Patrick Kennedy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org or t2t.org
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Glen Salyers and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.