BRISTOL, TN - God called Glen Rosenbalm, 74, home on Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born on May 29, 1947 in Bristol, VA, to the late Byrd and Bonnie (Offield) Rosenbalm. Glen lived in the Bristol area all of his life, working for many different employers, lastly, working for Bristol Compressor until his retirement.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, Linda Rosenbalm; brothers, Wayne Rosenbalm and wife Linda, Earnest Rosenbalm, and Ralph Rosenbalm; sisters, Carolyn Hawkins and husband Jimmy and Vickie Fields and husband Dan; nephews, David Rosenbalm and Nathan Hawkins; niece, Ashley Fields; sister-in-law, Penny Love and husband Norman; and his furry friends, Wiggles and Cuddles.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home, in the Parlor.
Glen will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life III with Pastor Sam Haynes officiating.
Those attending the graveside service are asked to arrive by 9:45 am.
Online condolences may be made to the Rosenbalm family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Rosenbalm family.