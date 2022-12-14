KINGSPORT - Glen Rhea Joyner, age 90 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Glen was born on December 1, 1932, in Blackwater, VA to Joe and Tennie Joyner. Glen was a dedicated electrician for MEAD.

Glen was a true friend, and his outgoing character will surely be missed by all those who knew him. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing; Glen also spent his time repairing antique clocks. He loved his family, and his love for them will last for generations to come.

