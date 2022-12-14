KINGSPORT - Glen Rhea Joyner, age 90 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Glen was born on December 1, 1932, in Blackwater, VA to Joe and Tennie Joyner. Glen was a dedicated electrician for MEAD.
Glen was a true friend, and his outgoing character will surely be missed by all those who knew him. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing; Glen also spent his time repairing antique clocks. He loved his family, and his love for them will last for generations to come.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Maynard Joyner; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Joyner, and Wanda Joyner. Left to cherish Glen’s memory are his sons, Denver Joyner and wife Stella, and Steve Joyner and wife Starlett; special friend, Carolyn Armstrong; brother, Joe Clifford Joyner; grandchildren, Patricia Gilliam and husband Cory, Chris Joyner, Bradley Joyner and wife Rachel, Candace Crews and husband Michael, and Andrea Joyner; great grandchildren, Ayden Sturgill, and Eden Joyner; the mother of his children, Betty Joyner Thomas; and several loving family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Terry Bennet officiating. A military graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 3/265. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers. Bob Light, Russell Stapleton, and Marty Love will serve as honorary pallbearers.
