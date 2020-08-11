Glen Penley Aug 11, 2020 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Glen Penley passed away on August 8th, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Penley family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Glen Penley Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.