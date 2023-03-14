KINGSPORT - Glen Martin Fritz, 67, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Glen was a quiet, loving and patient person who loved to feed the birds and squirrels. He loved to cook and to spend time with his family. Glen was an honorable brother of the Ironworkers Local 384 and a loving father and grandfather. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and a member of the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club. He was also a member of FOE #3141.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Celestia Fritz; sisters, Brenda and Shirley Fritz; and 6 brothers, Eugene, Roscoe, J.D. Dallon, Buddy and Bob Fritz.
Glen is survived by his wife, Dona Kennedy; daughter, Carla Kennedy; sons,
Daniel Leroy, Garrett Leroy and Tyler Kennedy; 8 grandchildren, Logan Lane, Korry Hunley, Bryndin Kennedy, Liam Kennedy, Danielle Leroy, Kiley Kennedy, Jossalin Cable and Jacqualine Hamm; 2 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Hunley and Levi Lane; 2 sisters, Mildred Carrier and husband, Hobert, and Ireates Fritz;Life a mother-in-law, Betty Jo Melear; his special love, his dog, Beamer; several nieces and nephews and special nephews, Julian Fritz and Greg Fritz.
The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Robert Seymour and Larry Brooks officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Forest Foundation, nationalforests.org, or to the Sullivan County Humane Society, petworkstn.com.
Special thanks to Ballad Health Hospice Nurses, Niki, Carrie and McKayla.