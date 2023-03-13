KINGSPORT - Glen Martin Fritz, 67, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Glen was a quiet, loving and patient person who loved to feed the birds and squirrels. He loved to cook and to spend time with his family. Glen was an honorable brother of the Ironworkers Local 384 and a loving father and grandfather. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and a member of the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club. He was also a member of FOE #3141.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Celestia Fritz; sisters, Brenda and Shirley Fritz; and 6 brothers, Eugene, Roscoe, J.D. Dallon, Buddy and Bob Fritz.

