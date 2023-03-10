Glen Fritz Mar 10, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Glen Fritz, 67, of Kingsport, passed away, Friday, March 10, 2023 at his home.Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you