CHURCH HILL – Glen Frank Bowen, 83 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living. He was born in Scott County, VA and retired from Eastman following 31 years of service. Glen was a member of the Church Hill Masonic Lodge #386 and member of Bays Mountain Baptist Church. Most everyone knew Glen as “Teddy Bear”.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hope Rogers Bowen; parents, Emmett and Kate Bowling Bowen.
Glen is survived by his long-time friends and caregivers, Tony and Amy Belcher; “granddaughter”, Hannah Belcher; “grandsons”, Josh Dykes and Joe Belcher.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, February 11, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. Music will be provided by Heavenly Reflections.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Saturday at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andy Collins, Joe Belcher, Joshua Dykes, Brian Anderson, Tony Belcher, Julian Robinson and Roger Johnston. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice and the staff at Brookdale Senior Living.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Bowen family.