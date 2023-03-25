KINGSPORT - Glen Claude Jones, 83, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on March 20th in Kingsport due to health complications from leukemia.

Glen was born on November 11th, 1939 to Opa and Mary Jones in Charleston, West Virginia. He loved growing up in West Virginia, later receiving a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from West Virginia University. Glen met and married Martha Anne Velie in his home state in 1964. There they had two sons, Jeffrey and Bryan. The family moved to Kingsport, Tennessee, in 1975. Glen supported the Kingsport paper mill (Mead Paper, Domtar, etc.) for the majority of his engineering career. For the past eight years, Glen and Martha have enjoyed being residents of the Asbury Place retirement community in Kingsport. They have been members of the Mafair United Methodist Church for many years, being passionate about their church activities and Agape Sunday school class. Glen was also involved with local charitable activities.

