Glen A. Jones, 91, Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Jones, Ruston Fannon, Greg Brown, Derrick James, Danny Jones, and Mike McConnell. Honorary pallbearers are Alex Skelton and the men of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Please visit us at www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Mr. Jones.