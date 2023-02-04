KINGSPORT - Gladys Williams, age 71 of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Gladys was born on March 16, 1951, in Wise County, VA to Dillion and Fonzy Wheeler. Gladys married her best friend, Fred Williams, and after 23 ½ years together, he preceded her in death on January 31, 2014.

Gladys worked as a private duty nurse for 30 years. She loved helping people and she was always willing to give 100% to serve others. Gladys had a big heart, and she was a true wife and friend. She was a devout member of Weber City Church of God, and she loved going out to eat on Sundays. She also attended Bethel United Methodist Church and Holly Springs United Methodist Church.

