KINGSPORT - Gladys Williams, age 71 of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Gladys was born on March 16, 1951, in Wise County, VA to Dillion and Fonzy Wheeler. Gladys married her best friend, Fred Williams, and after 23 ½ years together, he preceded her in death on January 31, 2014.
Gladys worked as a private duty nurse for 30 years. She loved helping people and she was always willing to give 100% to serve others. Gladys had a big heart, and she was a true wife and friend. She was a devout member of Weber City Church of God, and she loved going out to eat on Sundays. She also attended Bethel United Methodist Church and Holly Springs United Methodist Church.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Fred Williams. Left to cherish her memory are her special and dearly loved friends, Linda Miller (David) and their children, Connie Shupe (Randall) and children, Doris Bernard and family, Shirley Aston, Garnie Colins (Wendell), Wanda Williams, and Wayne Stanley.
The family would like to thank Dr. Archer, Dr. Sullivan, and Dr. McElroy for the care that they provided.
There will be a visitation on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Randy Shupe officiating. Gladys will be laid to rest with her husband at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Williams family.