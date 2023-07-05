KINGSPORT - Gladys Qualls, age 76, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, June 27. She was born to the late Henry and Alberta (Barrett) Sherling. Gladys will be remembered as a God-fearing woman who loved life and making others smile. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her; she will be deeply missed.

Gladys graduated from Sullivan High School. She loved working at the concession stand at the ballparks for many years and enjoyed watching as generations grew up and made their own families.

