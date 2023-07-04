KINGSPORT - Gladys Qualls, age 76, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, June 27. She was born to the late Henry and Alberta (Barrett) Sherling. Gladys will be remembered as a God-fearing woman who loved life and making others smile. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her; she will be deeply missed.
Gladys graduated from Sullivan High School. She loved working at the concession stand at the ballparks for many years and enjoyed watching as generations grew up and made their own families.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by: her daughter, Michelle Ann Qualls; and her brother, Bill Herring.
Those left to cherish her memory are: her sons, Kent Qualls (Carrie) and Brad Qualls (Emily); Grandchildren, Kathryn, Claire, Elijah and Hannah; sisters Sue Salyer (Jerry), Eula Qualls (Ronnie), Betty Herring and Glenda Stapleton (Jerry); along with several nieces and nephews.
The Qualls family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, July 7 from 5-7 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Brother Roy Lane officiating. A Committal Service will be held Saturday, July 8 at 10am in the Garden of Everlasting Life in East Lawn Memorial Park.
East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081