November 26, 1929 to November 22, 2020
On the 22nd day of November 2020 Gladys Marie Shackelford went home with the Lord, and it is well with her soul. Gladys was a resident of Mt. Carmel for 67 years and a charter and lifelong member of West Ridge Presbyterian Church in Mt. Carmel.
Also, a 50-year member of Fairview Chapter 80 Order of the Eastern Star, Past Grand Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star and previous owner of the Laundry Shop in downtown Kingsport. Gladys was the matriarch of her family and was a kind, loving, and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to so many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard James Shackelford; her parents, Leonard and Lucille Canipe; and brother, Billy Ray Canipe. She is survived by three sons, Richard Lee Shackelford and wife Sandra of Opelika, AL, Chuck Shackelford of Greenville, TN, and James Arthur Shackelford and wife, Ginger of Church Hill, TN; her siblings, Artie Canipe and wife, Phyllis of Kingsport, Wade Canipe of Kingsport, Glenna Lisenby of Kingsport, and Brenda Bundrant and husband, TC of Kingsport.
Her grandchildren, Lisa Gangloff and husband, Jim of Temple TX, Mitziann Stiltner and husband, Tom of Johnson City, Brian Shackelford and wife, Stacy of Little River, TX, Heather Cannon and husband, Race of Auburn, AL, and Linzy Hutson and husband Dickie of Church Hill.
Her great grandchildren, Cody Gangloff and wife, Schanece, Caleb Hutson, Brandon Gangloff, Garrett Stiltner, Callie Shackelford, Bryant Hutson, Cole Shackelford, Cooper Shackelford, Caroline Cannon, Averi Stiltner, Holt Cannon, Pierce Cannon, and Eli Cannon.
Her great-great grandchildren Kaedence, Audreana, and Emmerson Gangloff.
Her nieces and nephews, Debbie Wanner and husband George, Michelle Light, Calan Canipe and wife Joey, Kevin Lisenby and wife Rhonda, Patty Canipe, Kent Lisenby and wife Sharon, Keith Lisenby and wife Kristi, Chris Canipe, and Brooke Maness and husband Travis.
Additionally, there are many great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Morelock officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Wexford House and Amedysis Hospice for their love and care of Gladys.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Ridge Presbyterian Church, Mt. Carmel in Gladys’ memory.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Shackelford Family.