November 26, 1929 to November 22, 2020
On the 22nd day of November 2020 Gladys Marie Shackelford went home with the Lord, and it is well with her soul.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Morelock officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Wexford House and Amedysis Hospice for their love and care of Gladys.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Ridge Presbyterian Church, Mt. Carmel in Gladys’ memory.
