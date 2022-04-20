“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16
HOBART, IN - Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene, age 73, of Hobart, Indiana, entered the gates of heaven on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.
Gladys was born and raised in Kingsport, Tennessee and moved to Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana in 1972. She was a faithful member of the Zion Holiness Church where she served in various ministries. Gladys enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking and quilting but the joy of her life came from taking care of her family and other children.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Manis; grandparents: William (Josephine) Necessary and one sister, Mae Sanders.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Michael G. Greene; 3 children: son, Bobby (Donna) Light, 2 daughters: Tammy (Jay) Sanders and Michelle (David) Jacinto; six grandchildren: Jessica, Jeremy and Justin Light, and David, Brandon and Ashley Jacinto; three sisters: her twin, Marie "Petie" Alley, Sue (Dave) Crawford and Shirley Manis, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all whom she dearly loved.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. A funeral service officiated by Cecil Necessary will follow at 2:00PM. Burial will take place in the Garden of Solomon in East Tennessee Cemetery.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and cemetery is honored to serve the family of Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene.