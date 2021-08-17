BIG STONE GAP, VA - Lola Gladys Jones, 89, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the home of her son, T. J.
She was born and raised in Scott County, Va. and lived in Big Stone Gap for the past 71 years. She worked in housekeeping at Lonesome Pine Hospital. She was a member of the Lonesome Pine Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. She loved crocheting and collecting glassware. She was a member of the West End Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Jones; her parents, Jerry and Julia (Reed) Robbins; and two brothers, Arnold and William Robbins.
Surviving are her son, T. J. Jones and daughter-in-law, Paulette; grandchildren, Chris Jones (Aaron), Aimee Jones (Matt) and Ashley Wiseman (Adam); two great grandchildren, Adaley and Avery Wiseman; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a sister-in-law, Monnie Robbins.
Special thanks to her grandchildren and Aaron for their love and care.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, Va. with Bro. Jack Clark officiating. The family and friends are asked to meet at Gilliam Funeral Home by 10:20am on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Adam Wiseman, Roger Jones, Dave Wampler, Jeff Gibson, Keith Bevins and Joe Robbins.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Jones’ family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.