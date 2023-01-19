KINGSPORT - Gladys Hill Falin, 89, Kingsport, TN, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center following a stroke. She was born November 2, 1933 in Kyles Ford, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Andy and Ella Allen Hill. She married Norman Falin on April 16, 1954 in Flint, Michigan. They relocated to Kingsport, TN where they raised their children and were long time members of Bloomingdale Baptist Church.

Gladys retired from a long career at Walmart where she treated everyone to her warmth and kindness. To know Gladys was to know her goodness and love because she simply loved everyone she met. To those closest to her, she will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and most importantly, a friend to all.

