KINGSPORT - Gladys Hill Falin, 89, Kingsport, TN, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center following a stroke. She was born November 2, 1933 in Kyles Ford, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Andy and Ella Allen Hill. She married Norman Falin on April 16, 1954 in Flint, Michigan. They relocated to Kingsport, TN where they raised their children and were long time members of Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
Gladys retired from a long career at Walmart where she treated everyone to her warmth and kindness. To know Gladys was to know her goodness and love because she simply loved everyone she met. To those closest to her, she will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and most importantly, a friend to all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings: her brothers Lloyd, Bill, Champ, Joe, Jim, and Jay, and her 4 sisters, Ethel, Ruby, Clara, and Betty.
Gladys is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Norman Falin; her daughters Debbie Morelock and husband Chris, Lisa Capron and her husband Ken; her sons Tony Falin and wife Allison, and Shawn Falin and his wife Angie; grandchildren, Erin Morelock, Brooks Morelock, Sarah Rasmussen and husband Jeff, Jacob Falin, Connor Falin, McKenzie Falin, Leah Falin, Rachel Falin, and Anna Falin; one newly born great-grandson Phillip Rasmussen; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, January 22,2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 2p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Phil Whittemore of Bloomingdale Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the ICU staff 2600 at Johnson City Medical Center, especially Alex Guimond, you are a ROCK STAR!
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of her granddaughter, McKenzie Taylor Falin, to the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation.