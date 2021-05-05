ROGERSVILLE - Gladys Fields Thacker, age 76, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday May 3, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Mark Weems and Rev. Ken Christian officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm May 7, 2021 in Horne Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Fields, David Fields, Matthew Fields, Michael Fields, Nathan Fields, and Toddy Stubblefield. Honorary Pallbearers will be William Dalton, Tyler Grim, Daniel Boatwright, Justin Brock, Tyler Fields and Woodroe Charles. In lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations to Horne Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.