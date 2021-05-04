ROGERSVILLE - Gladys Fields Thacker, age 76, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday May 3, 2021. She was a member of Long Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. She absolutely loved to spend as much time as she could with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John (J.C.) Thacker; daughter, Delois Lawson; son, John Curtis Thacker; grandson, Johnathan Earl Lawson; parents, Willie and Ruth Fields; brothers, Dub, John, Fred, and Lynn Fields; sisters, Dorothy and Louise Fields and Sue Laster; and a special niece, Jamie Charles Miller.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Dalton (William); grandchildren, Toddy Stubblefield, Jesse Dalton, Emily Lawson (Justin), Sammatha and Austin Dalton; sister, Margie Charles (Woodroe); sisters-in-law, Linda, Brenda, and Kay Fields; brother-in-law, Raymond Laster; and special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Mark Weems and Rev. Ken Christian officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm May 7, 2021 in Horne Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Fields, David Fields, Matthew Fields, Michael Fields, Nathan Fields, and Toddy Stubblefield. Honorary Pallbearers will be William Dalton, Tyler Grim, Daniel Boatwright, Justin Brock, Tyler Fields and Woodroe Charles. In lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations to Horne Cemetery.