SURGOINSVILLE - Gladys E Dodson, age 84, of Surgoinsville, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was of the Methodist faith. She and her husband ran Dodson's Grocery for 35 years. She always enjoyed talking with her customers and spending time with them.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Ralph Dodson; son, Ralph E Dodson II; parents, Earnest and Daisy Nelson; sisters, Louise Cole, and Jean Tabor; and brothers, John Nelson, and William Nelson.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula (Johnny) Patterson, and Pam Dodson; sister, Georgia Fugarino; grandchildren, Duran Patterson (Lindsey), and Dylan Patterson (Summer); great grandchildren, Hunter, Raylan, Annika, and Kenadee; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Shawn Smith, Tammy Stacy, and Armedia Estep.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am August 12, 2021 in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family asks if anyone plans on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would make donations to Shriner's Children Hospital. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.