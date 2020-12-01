Gladys Crawford Duncan passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Wexford House. She was a great cook, sister and friend and great caregiver to many people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pearl Nelms Crawford; husband, Denver Duncan; and sisters, Mary Ball and Trula Waycaster.
Gladys is survived by her brothers, Luther “Harold” Crawford (Bess) of Salem, VA, and Thomas “Gene” Crawford; sisters, Geraldine Scalf of Fall Branch and Joyce McMurray (Fred) of Gate City; several nieces and nephews whom she loved; and a host of friends.
A special thanks to Wexford House, especially Ben, for her care.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Crawford Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, www.petworkstn.com/donate.