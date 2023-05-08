HILTONS, VA - Buford (GB) Blankenbecler, 95, of Hiltons passed away May 5, 2023 at NOVA in Weber City. Buford was born in Scott County, VA to the late George Washington and Mae (Richards) Blankenbeckler on June 20, 1927. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1946 until he completed his commitment in 1947. Buford retired from the Kingsport Press in 1987, after 40 years of service. After retirement, he started a painting service, which he continued for fifteen years. In addition, he enjoyed working around his yard and home.
Buford was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 64 years, Venus Quillen Blankenbecler. He was preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy Blankenbeckler, Kate Bradshaw, Betty Easterling, and brothers Massie, Charlie and Kenneth Blankenbeckler. He was preceded by half-sisters, Myrtle East, Ackie Quillen, Annis Blankenbeckler and half-brothers, Dennis and Otis Blankenbeckler.
He is survived by his loving family and wife of ten years Melinda Jane Wolfe; sons Gary Blankenbecler and Tim Blankenbecler (Nora) of Hiltons; grandchildren Haley Blankenbecler, Jordan Blankenbecler (Blake) and Elizabeth B. McMurray (Marshall); great-grandchildren Abbey Bagwell, Molly and Maggie McMurray; sister Roseann Carter and husband Perry of Kingsport, along with several nieces and nephews.
In 1952, Buford was ordained as a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He spent the rest of his life devoted to preaching the good news of the gospel of Jesus. He helped found and pastored Snowflake Holiness Church in 1952. Through the years, Buford pastored churches in Manville, Yuma and was the first pastor of Pinebrook Church in Kingsport, TN. In 1983, he founded Faith Bible Tabernacle in Hiltons, where he pastored until his recent health decline. In addition, Buford participated in a radio ministry for several years.
He was a caring husband, father and proud grandfather/great-grandfather. Buford loved serving his Lord Jesus, sharing his faith with all he met. He won many souls to the Lord, prayed for all who needed prayer, preached many funerals and performed many weddings. He was a loyal friend and a helping hand to all in need. Buford was loved, respected and will be sorely missed by all those individuals and families whose lives he touched. Well done thy good and faithful servant, enter in the joy of your rest.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 5PM to 7PM at Scott County Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Scott County Funeral Home on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1PM. Military graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 providing the honors.
Rev. Eugene Sexton, Rev. Rick Quillen and Rev. Greg Street will be officiating the services.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Bible Tabernacle, 3438 Yuma Rd, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family would like to thank the staff at NOVA and Dr. Holly Berndt for their care during his stay.