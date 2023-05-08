HILTONS, VA - Buford (GB) Blankenbecler, 95, of Hiltons passed away May 5, 2023 at NOVA in Weber City. Buford was born in Scott County, VA to the late George Washington and Mae (Richards) Blankenbeckler on June 20, 1927. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1946 until he completed his commitment in 1947. Buford retired from the Kingsport Press in 1987, after 40 years of service. After retirement, he started a painting service, which he continued for fifteen years. In addition, he enjoyed working around his yard and home.

Buford was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 64 years, Venus Quillen Blankenbecler. He was preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy Blankenbeckler, Kate Bradshaw, Betty Easterling, and brothers Massie, Charlie and Kenneth Blankenbeckler. He was preceded by half-sisters, Myrtle East, Ackie Quillen, Annis Blankenbeckler and half-brothers, Dennis and Otis Blankenbeckler.

