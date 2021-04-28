Virginia E. (Ginna) Ambrester Raulston passed away peacefully April 23, 2021, at Dominion of Hixson in Chattanooga, TN.
She is survived by her daughter, Marsha E. Raulston (Marge Boric) of San Francisco, CA, sisters, Peggy (Perry) Gouge of Powell, TN, Patsy (Bob) Sherrill of South Pittsburg TN, and much-loved nieces, nephew and a special "son," Master James Hicks of Scotland. She also had a special place in her heart for Dallyda Tatchi Banda of Houston, TX
She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jackson C. Raulston, parents, Harry and Lilly Mae Ambrester, brother, Billy H. (Bonnie) Ambrester, and a special “grandson,” David Massie,
Ginna was born February 9, 1927, in Kimball, TN. She attended school in Kimball and South Pittsburg, TN, Griffin, GA, and later at East Tennessee State University (Kingsport Branch). In October 1947, Ginna and Jack married and moved to Nashville, where she worked in the alumnae office and he completed law school at Vanderbilt. She also worked in Senator Estes Kefauver’s office. While living in Nashville, their daughter, Marsha, was born.
Ginna and Jack settled in Kingsport, TN, where Ginna worked for TVA during the construction of Boone Dam and the State Employment Office. Ginna spent many years in volunteer work at Bays Mountain Park, Holston Valley Community Hospital as a Red Cross nurse’s aide, and with the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. She chaired the Kingsport Beautification Committee responsible for many environmental projects including the planting of more than 1,000 trees. She was an artist and loved crafts. She produced many beautiful art and craft items which she shared with family and friends. Ginna was a champion level amateur golfer and was the Ladies Golf Champion twice at Ridgefields Country Club. She also had the rare accomplishment of having three verified holes in one. She and husband, Jack, were active members of First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport where they both served as Deacon and Elder.
In 2006, Ginna and Jack moved to Chattanooga, where they enjoyed retirement years being near family. Ginna volunteered her time to promote reading to underprivileged children. She and Jack served as docents at the Chattanooga Aquarium, and they were members of Second Presbyterian Church.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 11:00 (CDT), at Cumberland View Cemetery in Kimball, TN. Longtime family friend and pastor, Rev. Daniel W. Massie, will conduct the service.
The family expresses much appreciation to wonderful staff of Dominion of Hixson, Hearth Hospice, and the caregivers from BrightStar Care and Preferred Care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Keep Kingsport Beautiful Tree Fund, 400 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN 37660 (www.kingsportchamber.org) or Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium, 853 Bays Mountain Park Road, Kingsport, TN 37660 (www.baysmountain.com) or First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660 (www.fpckpt.org)
Memories may be shared with the family on the Rogers Funeral Home website www.rogersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are made by Rogers Funeral Home, 400 Laurel Avenue, South Pittsburg, Tn 37380 (423) 837-7176.