PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Ginger Gail Sullivan, age 67, of Pennington Gap, VA. went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 4, 2020. Born on July 16, 1953, she was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Lewis Sullivan; her father, Daily Sullivan; a brother, Daily Lewis Sullivan; two half sisters, Martha Jane Hill, and Joan Criner.
Ginger was born in Radford, VA., and lived in Fries, VA in her early years. She and her mother moved to Pennington Gap when Ginger was 6 years old, and she lived there the remainder of her life. After graduating from high school, Ginger attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN. where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree. While at LMU, she was a member of “Delta Theta Sigma” Sorority where she made many lifelong friends. After graduation, she returned to the family farm in Pennington Gap and began her teaching career at Keokee Elementary School in Keokee, VA., where she taught the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades, as well as music, over the span of 30 years. Ginger retired from teaching in 2005. After retirement, she had many interests in her life. She was an excellent cook, and she also began taking Violin lessons from Joanna Osteen. This really brought a lot of enjoyment into her life. She always loved animals, and through the years she had many dogs and cats.
Ginger was an active member of the Pennington Gap United Methodist Church, as was her mother, and many of her family members. She was a member of the choir, was bible school coordinator, and worked with the Children’s group called “KICKS”. This program encouraged children to memorize bible verses. Survivors include a special first cousin, Sharon Logan Sarver (Paul) of Christiansburg. Sharon was like a sister to her; a first cousin, Jay Lewis (Vickie), of Lebanon, VA., and their three sons, Joseph, Benjamin, and Evan. Also surviving are her cousins, T.J. Beckett, Dr. Malcolm Beckett, both of Christiansburg, and Steven Beckett; her nephews, Dan and Dwayne Hill, and her niece, Jane Hill Montero. Also many very special friends from her church, and her college sorority whom she remained close friends with to this day. Ginger also leaves behind her special 4-legged babies, her cats.
The family will receive friends at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home, 298 Harrell Street, Pennington Gap on Saturday, November 7th from 12-2 with funeral service following with Pastor John Grimm officiating. Interment will follow in Lee Memorial Park in Woodway, VA. Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 41880 East Morgan Ave, Pennington Gap, VA 24277 for the Carilion Bells.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masking and social distancing are requested. The funeral service will be live on the Facebook page Mullins Sturgill Funeral Home.
