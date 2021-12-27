April 18, 1958 – December 23, 2021
Gincy Jill Jarrett, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Charldene Jarrett, in 2006.
Gincy is survived by her father, Don Jarrett; brother, Kim Jarrett and wife, Carol; four nieces and nephews; and eight grand nieces and nephews.
Entombment services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.