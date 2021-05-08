BIG STONE GAP, VA - Gilmer Donald Seymore, Sr., age 74, will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 14th, 2021 at Glencoe Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, the family has opted to have a graveside service only.
Don proudly served this country via the Army during the Viet Nam war.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Mary Seymore and his father Jess Seymore, Sr.
Don is survived by his mother, Bernice Seymore, his son Gilmer D. Seymore, Jr., his 3 brothers Jess (Nancy) Seymore, Jr., Carl (Sherry) Seymour, and Jerry Seymour, Sr. As well as his 3 sisters Kathy Froio, Lou Ellen Hobbs, and Leisa (Joe) Ciecierski. Don also had many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces, great-great nephews.