Gilly Andrews Bland, 89, departed this life to join her Savior, husband, parents and sister on April 5, 2023. She was born on November 19, 1933 in Bacova, VA to the late Gordon and Ann Andrews.

Gilly was a lover of flowers and all things beautiful in nature, poetry, and her family.

