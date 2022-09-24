FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Gilbert Denver Begley, 63, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at University of Virginia- Charlottesville Medical Center.

Gilbert was born on October 12, 1958, to the late Arthur and Maggie (Vicars) Begley.

