FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Gilbert Denver Begley, 63, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at University of Virginia- Charlottesville Medical Center.
Gilbert was born on October 12, 1958, to the late Arthur and Maggie (Vicars) Begley.
In addition to his parents, his lifelong companion Charlotte Ison, his sisters, Ruth Bohach (Richard Bohach), Lora Sue Cooper, Jan Kurz, and brothers, Linis W. Begley (Gaynell Begley), Larry Begley (Patricia Begley), James Steven Begley, and Sidney Begley preceded him in death.
Gilbert is survived by his stepson, Allen Ison (Melissa); stepdaughter, Renae Poole (Jeff); special nieces, Penny Egan (Michael), and Rebecca Perkins (David); sister, Louada Dingus (Jeb Akers); brothers, Lester Begley(Late Kathy Begley), Jerry Begley(Late Barbara Begley), Perry Begley (Sonja); grandchildren, Matthew Ison (Sydney), Lakyn Ison, Briana Starnes (JT), Lydia Ison, Elijah Ison, Courtney Darnell (John), Blake Poole, Phoebe, Josiah, Charlie, Andrew, and Ezra Perkins, Megan, Michael, and Mason Egan; great grandchildren, Kyleigh Ison, and Ellie Darnell; along with several nieces and nephews. He was also a foster papaw to numerous children.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Robbie Dockery and Rev. Garnie Snavely officiating. Alison Lewis and Melissa Ison and family will provide the music.
Michael Egan, Matthew Ison, Jerry Begley Jr., Josh Begley, Brett Lane, and Kenny Begley will serve as pallbearers. Tony Gibson, Charlie Perkins, Josiah Perkins, Joey Begley, and John Lane will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Graveside services will be held at 11a.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Begley Cemetery in Fort Blackmore, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10a.m., to go in procession to the graveside.