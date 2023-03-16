BIG STONE GAP, VA – Gertrude Virginia Sybert, 91, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Norton Community Hospital. She was a member of the Fairfax Baptist Temple in Fairfax, Va. She enjoyed cooking and watching westerns on TV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Patton Thompson and Nannie Adams Thompson; the father of her children, James Patton Sybert; and four siblings, Stella Collier, Frances Watts, Nora Barnham and Cecil Thompson.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Hayden and her husband Jim of Whitsett, NC and Debra Bright and her husband William, Jr. of Greer, SC; a son, James Patton Sybert, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Coeburn, VA; grandchildren, James B. Hayden IV, Allen P. Hayden. Ron A Hayden, Amanda Bright, Heather Nichols and her husband Tim, Stephanie Bright, William Bright, III, Amber Reany and Joshua Rollins; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Madelyn; her sisters, Jean Cox of Big Stone Gap, VA, Evelyn Porter and her husband Jim of Cameron, NC, Marky Bolling and her husband Norman of Woodbridge, VA and Donna Myers and her husband Teddy of Big Stone Gap, VA; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA with William Bright officiating. Burial will follow in the Robbins Family Cemetery in Duffield, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Robbins Cemetery Fund, 652 Fraley Avenue, Duffield, VA 24244.
