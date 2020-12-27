GATE CITY.VA - Gertrude (Smith) Addington, 97, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Born in Scott County, VA on March 22, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Emmett M. and Kate (Addington) Smith.
Mrs. Addington was a member of Addington Frame Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Omer Cecil Addington; daughter, Anita Lea (Addington) Smith; son, Randal G. Addington; brothers, Paul and E.M. (Junior) Smith, Jr.; and a special niece, Kathy Smith Feagins preceded her in death.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Tanya Marie Smith and husband, David Perdue, Jr., Christian Forrest Addington and wife, Donna, and Chadwell Elliott Addington and wife, Holley; great grandchildren, David Austin Perdue, Katie Lea Perdue, Dakota Chase Addington, Aiden Chance Addington, and Aslan Rhea Addington; nieces, Susan Smith Greene and Paula Smith Guy; special friend and caregiver, Lola Dean.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor Harmon Willis officiating.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Tuesday for the Graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Addington Frame Primitive Baptist Church c/o Flo Minton, 439 Farmhouse Dr. Nickelsville, VA 24271.
An online guest register is available for the Addington Family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Gertrude S. Addington.