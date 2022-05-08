Gerrell Lequieu, 87, much-beloved wife and mother, passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2022.
There will be visitation at Colonial Heights Christian Church on Monday, May 9th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with funeral service following at 7:00 p.m. with David Mullins, Minister officiating.
Graveside Services will be at the Mountain Home National Cemetery on Tuesday the 10th at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Colonial Heights Christian Church, 105 Meadow Lane, Kingsport, Tennessee 37663.
