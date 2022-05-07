Gerrell Lequieu, 87, much-beloved wife and mother, passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2022. Gerrell was born on October 2, 1934 to Jess and Martha Honeycutt in Buladean, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother Emma Honeycutt and her sister, Lorena Webb.
Gerrell is survived by her loving husband, SGM Richard Lequieu, U.S. Army Ret. to whom she was married for 67 years. She is also survived by her children Sharon Lequieu Brockwell, Sabra Lequieu Morelock and Richard Lequieu II, son-in-law Johnny Morelock, daughter-in-law Jessica Lequieu and grandchildren Rachel Brockwell, Jarrod Brockwell, Noah Morelock and Jonah Morelock. She is also survived by her sister, Roma Gray, cousin Betty Davidson, nieces Donna Jolly and Lisa Hencherick, nephew Rodney Gray, great-niece Anna Hencherick, and great-nephew Will Hencherick.
There will be visitation at Colonial Heights Christian Church on Monday, May 9th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with funeral service following at 7:00 p.m. with David Mullins, Minister officiating.
Graveside Services will be at the Mountain Home National Cemetery on Tuesday the 10th at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Colonial Heights Christian Church, 105 Meadow Lane, Kingsport, Tennessee 37663.
