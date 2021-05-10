Geretha Greer, age 70, went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2021 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Geretha was born in Columbus, Georgia and lived in Kingsport, Tennessee most of her life. Geretha retired as a cosmetologist at Wexford House after 18 years. She was a long time member of Fordtown Baptist Church. Throughout her entire life, she held on unwavering faith in God which she shared with those who surrounded her. Her faith never left her in her brief illness with cancer. Geretha loved spending time with her husband, David and her family. She enjoyed painting, taking pictures of wildlife, traveling and being a Nana.
Geretha is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Bessie Johnson and her 4 brothers.
Geretha is survived by her husband, David Greer of 50 years; daughter, April (Andy) Gentry, Warrenton, Virginia, son, Andrew Greer, Kingsport, Tennessee. Brother Charles (Gene) Johnson; grandchildren Ashley Gentry, Evan Gentry, Wessley Greer, Addie Greer; sister-in-law’s; brother-in-law’s; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in the Chapel East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm with Pastor Keith Smith and Pastor Bryan Moore officiating. Interment will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Geretha Greer.