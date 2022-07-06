NORTON, VA – Geraldine Wheatley Wilson, 85, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence in Norton. She was a daughter of the late Charlie and Blanche Miller Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wilson, Jr. in August 2021.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Wilson of Norton, Va.; a granddaughter, Riley Wilson of Norton, Va.; a sister, Christine Hamilton of Norton, Va.; a brother, Lewis Wheatley of Norton, Va.; a sister-in-law, Debbie Adams and her husband Phillip of Norton, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Mike Wilson and his wife Monica and Hank Wilson and his wife Joyce, all of Norton, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 PM Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Wilson family.