KINGSPORT - Geraldine McMurray, 86 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She retired from Eastman Chemical Company cafeteria in 1996. Geraldine was a devoted member of Living Praise Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony McMurray and her parents, Hugh and Vergie Arnold.
Survivors include her son Terry and wife Betty McMurray; daughter, Sherry Ketron and husband Wade; grandchildren, Melinda Ketron, Christina (Roy Richmond), Kala (Cody) Ball, Austin (Ashley) McMurray, and Tabitha McMurray; 5 great-grandchildren, Rhiley Ball, Jason McMurray, Avery and Sadie Williamson, and Amora Richmond ; sister, Loretta Richardson; and her brother Gary Arnold; special niece, Suzanne Akers; along with a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Bob Yates officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all social distancing and mask requirements should be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Praise Church at 207 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
