BIG STONE GAP, VA - Geraldine Marie Riddle Dean, 71, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
She lived in Appalachia, Va. and Big Stone Gap for her entire life. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Edward Riddle; mother, Pauline Quesenberry Riddle; sister, Bobbi Riddle Allen; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Dorothy Galloway Riddle; and her step-mother, Virginia Riddle.
Surviving are two sons, Charles Leon Mitchell (Beth), Big Stone Gap, and Shawn Nelson Dean (Mandi), Duffield, Va.; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; sister, Freda Blevins (Gary); brother, Mike Riddle (Nancy), both of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private. Mrs. Dean will be laid to rest in Laurel Grove Cemetery with her family.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Dean’s family.
