ANDERSON, SC - Geraldine “Jeri” Pride, 86, of Anderson SC, formerly of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Born on December 31, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Venice Gibson Collins and the wife to the late Earl Lee Pride.
She is survived by her children: James L. Pride of Church Hill, TN and Robin Smith of Anderson, SC; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brothers: Ray and Earnest Collins and his sisters: Retha Poore and Betty Woods.
A private memorial at East Lawn Cemetery, Kingsport, TN, where she will be interned with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons, https://www.gideons.org/donate.
The family wishes to send a special thanks to Dr. Kumar and the staff at Divine Hospice.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.