Geraldine (Jeannie) Tiller, 100, moved to her new home in heaven with Jesus, her Savior, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her home with her loving niece by her side.
The family recommends masks be worn. By Mrs. Jeannie’s request, a graveside will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with Dr. Greg Burton, Pastor of Colonial Heights Baptist Church, officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 p.m.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Jeannie suggested a memorial gift be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
