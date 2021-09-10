Geraldine (Jeannie) Tiller, 100, moved to her new home in heaven with Jesus, her Savior, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her home with her loving niece by her side. Jeannie was born on March 28, 1921, to Henry A. Hughes and Nell Powers Hughes of the Lick Fork Community of Dickenson Co., VA. She was a faithful member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church working with small children. Jeannie worked in various aspects of life, from crystal sales with Fawcett’s in Bristol, to catering for Nick Nave, to helping people in times of need as an LPN. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Tiller. They were married in 1940, and later moved to Kingsport in 1955 where they joined their church in 1963. Jeannie exemplified a true Christian lady and was special to all who knew her.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Lois Bise (Victor) of Richmond VA, and Jeanette Morgan (Tony) of Clincho, VA.
Those left to cherish her memory are her nephews, Gary Bise (Pamela) of Henrico, VA, Rick Bise (Debbie) of Cleveland, TN, Charles Tiller (Ruth Ann) of Kingsport, Michael Tiller (Rhonda) of Kingsport; her niece and caregiver, Charlotte Tiller of Kingsport; her close friend, Patsy Sorah; and special neighbor, Phyllis Willis.
The family recommends masks be worn. By Mrs. Jeannie’s request, a graveside will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with Dr. Greg Burton, Pastor of Colonial Heights Baptist Church, officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 p.m.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Jeannie suggested a memorial gift be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
