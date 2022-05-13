KINGSPORT - Geraldine Hickman, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Updated: May 13, 2022 @ 12:21 pm
