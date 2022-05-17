KINGSPORT - Geraldine Hickman, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.

She was born November 25, 1943, in Hawkins County, TN to the late James and Estel Smallwood Hickman.

Geraldine was a kind, soft spoken and private lady who enjoyed painting.

She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center as a unit secretary.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her brothers, James V. Hickman, Ronald R. Hickman and Marvin J. Hickman.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Charles Hickman and wife Pansy, Gene Hickman and wife Carolyn; sister-in-law, Faye Hickman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Phil Whittemore will officiate.

To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Geraldine Hickman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

