Geraldine Grace Holley, born January 16, 1925 to Milburn Joshua Haley and Effie Mae (Rains) Haley in Elmore City, Oklahoma died peacefully in her sleep, October 18, 2021, at The Wexford House, Kingsport, Tennessee.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral. The graveside services for the family will follow at 1:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery, where she will be rejoined with her husband, Harold. Pastor Derek Harden will be officiating.
The family would like to thank The Wexford House for all the love and care they gave to our beloved Geraldine and her family for the last 3 years, also Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home for showing our family dignity and compassion at the time of our deepest sorrow.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
